WEST VALLEY CITY — A woman and a 15-year-old boy were both shot inside a vehicle late Saturday in West Valley City. The woman later died from her injuries.

Just before midnight, officers were called on the report of a 15-year-old gunshot victim who had gone into the Holiday Oil at 3086 S. 2700 West. The teenager had a gunshot wound to his right shoulder but was able to speak to police, said West Valley Police Lt. Shane Matheson.

While officers were helping the boy, another vehicle pulled into the gas station with a 34-year-old woman in the back seat who was being driven to a hospital. Paramedics attended to her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Matheson said.

The woman had been shot in the head, said West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku.

Both victims had been in a vehicle together, along with three other people, when they were shot in the area of 3300 South and 2700 West.

“We believe that the shots actually came from a party inside of the vehicle. There was nobody outside the vehicle shooting in, but the shots actually came from inside the vehicle,” the lieutenant said.

The 15-year-old "didn't know, really, any of the other occupants in the vehicle," he said.

Police did not say why they were in the vehicle together, nor did they provide details about the relationships between anyone inside the vehicle or what circumstances led up to the shooting.

"At this time, it appears five people were traveling northbound on 2700 West inside the vehicle, including Jayson Chase who was a passenger in the back seat. Witnesses inside the vehicle reported hearing popping sounds coming from the back seat. The two passengers seated alongside Chase in the back seat were shot," Vainuku said.

Additional information about the teenager's condition was not immediately available. The woman's name has not yet been released.

After he was shot, the teenager got out of the vehicle and fled. The vehicle left the scene for some time before the driver stopped at the Holiday Oil to ask officers there for help with the injured woman, according to Matheson.

Not long afterward, police received a call from a man who said he was "being chased by somebody with a gun in the area of Valley Fair Mall." Officers located the man and based on "incriminating statements" he made, they discovered that he "had knowledge of what had happened with the other two victims in that other scene," Matheson said.

Jayson Rue Chase, 38, was arrested and booked into Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of murder, aggravated assault, obstruction of justice, illegally discharging a firearm and transaction of a firearm by a restricted person.

Police believe the original driver of the vehicle was also shot and wounded. "However, this person drove to another location in the area and got out of the car. At that time, a different person, known to those in the vehicle, got into the car and set out to drive to a hospital to get help for the woman in the back seat," Vainuku said in a statement.

That original driver had not been located and it was unknown whether he or she sought medical treatment, she said.

Chase has a lengthy criminal history in Utah of theft, attempted theft and drug possession charges, according to state court records.

More information will be posted throughout the day.