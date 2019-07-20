PERRY, Box Elder County — A 3-year-old girl died Saturday after she was run over in a movie theater parking lot.

The tragedy happened at about 2 p.m. at Walker Cinemas 8 after a family walked out of the movie theater. Amid the crowd, the toddler became briefly separated and disappeared from view, said Perry Police Sgt. Dave Freeze.

While the family went back into a hallway to look for her, the girl went outside.

"Somehow, the little girl gets out the door, and before anybody realizes from what bystanders say was a matter of a couple of seconds, she walked out into the parking lot," Freeze said.

A man pulling out of a parking stall in the parking lot then backed over the 3-year-old. "(It was) a bad set of circumstances all at once," he said.

The child was taken to Brigham City Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the sergeant said.

The name of the toddler was not released pending notification of the rest of the family.