Utah’s Tony Finau had another good round at the Open Championship Saturday, but finds himself likely out of contention for a victory at Royal Portrush Golf Club In Northern Ireland.

Finau fired a 3-under-par 68 and stands in a tie for eighth place at 204 after a round that included four birdies and just one bogey. However, Finau is a nine strokes behind leader Shane Lowry, whose 8-under-par 63 put him at 16-under-par 197 heading into Sunday’s final round.

The 29-year-old Lehi resident made three birdies on his front nine, at holes 2, 5 and 9 to make the turn at 3-under. His lone bogey came at No. 11 and he came back with a birdie at No. 18.

Because of impending bad weather, the tee times for Sunday’s final round have been moved up and Finau will tee off at 6:07 a.m. MT with Spain’s Jon Rahm.

Finau will be trying for his second straight top-10 finish at the British Open after tying for ninth place last year at Carnoustie. If he does finish in the top 10, it will mark his sixth top-10 finish in one of golf's four majors.