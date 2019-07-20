1 of 2
Jon Super, AP
Tony Finau of the United States, right and his caddie Greg Bodine walk off the 1st tee during the third round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Utah’s Tony Finau had another good round at the Open Championship Saturday, but finds himself likely out of contention for a victory at Royal Portrush Golf Club In Northern Ireland.

Finau fired a 3-under-par 68 and stands in a tie for eighth place at 204 after a round that included four birdies and just one bogey. However, Finau is a nine strokes behind leader Shane Lowry, whose 8-under-par 63 put him at 16-under-par 197 heading into Sunday’s final round.

The 29-year-old Lehi resident made three birdies on his front nine, at holes 2, 5 and 9 to make the turn at 3-under. His lone bogey came at No. 11 and he came back with a birdie at No. 18.

Because of impending bad weather, the tee times for Sunday’s final round have been moved up and Finau will tee off at 6:07 a.m. MT with Spain’s Jon Rahm.

Finau will be trying for his second straight top-10 finish at the British Open after tying for ninth place last year at Carnoustie. If he does finish in the top 10, it will mark his sixth top-10 finish in one of golf's four majors.

Mike Sorensen
