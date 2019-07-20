SANDY — In giving a preview of what was to come in the future, Utah Royals FC head coach Laura Harvey said at the end of the 2018 season that World Cup years are “weird.”

Indeed, the opening half of the 2019 National Women’s Soccer League campaign has had some strange moments for URFC, as it played two games with a full roster only to see six players slowly trickle out of the Beehive State to join their teams in preparation for the tournament in France.

URFC then played four games with all six gone and went a disappointing 1-2-1.

On Friday night at Rio Tinto Stadium, all six were back as URFC played Portland Thorns FC to a 2-2 draw in a game that marked the halfway point of the home side’s 2019 regular season.

" We know that we need to up our level. We’ve improved on the last two performances, but we’re nowhere near our max capacity. " Rachel Corsie

Although the wild contest ended with the teams splitting the points, URFC’s performance gave credence to the idea that the team has the potential to be very good in the final 12 games before the playoffs as it enters Saturday’s NWSL action tied for fourth in the league table.

The top four teams make the playoffs, which URFC fell just two points shy of last season.

“I totally believe in this group,” Harvey said afterward. “I think that we have the balance, the players. We have to keep everyone healthy ... we have talent in this team, there’s no question.”

Much of that getting roster balance right has to do with the attack. URFC finished third in the nine-team league last year in goals allowed but just seventh in goals scored. Entering Saturday’s NWSL action, the team is first in goals allowed but eighth in goals scored.

The attack certainly got better Friday with the return of two players to the field. United States Women’s National Team forward Christen Press showed how lethal she can be on the ball when she scored a ridiculous goal in the 43rd minute, and midfielder Vero Boquete subbed on late after missing the previous three games because of injury.

Combine them with USWNT outside back Kelley O’Hara, who has played sparingly for URFC over the last year because of injury but played the whole game Friday, and the consistent presence of forward Amy Rodriguez, and URFC’s attack undoubtedly has the potential to be dangerous.

On Friday, URFC finished with 13 shots.

“I think that just shows what a difference some of our attack-minded players can bring to this team, and we have to build on it,” Harvey said. “Getting a point at home, we’re getting back on track, but it’s still not exactly what we want.”

Added Press, who noted there was some disjointed play as the group was back together for the first time in so long, “What I loved about tonight was that there were moments of momentum where it felt like we were the team that we could be, and so I think that the goal for us this season, especially after last season, is to make that part of us consistent. It feels connected, it feels fun to watch, it’s exciting soccer. It’s Laura’s style of soccer. It’s just a joy to play and to watch.”

Although Boquete played just 12 minutes, Harvey noted the immediate impact the Spaniard made. It’s the sort of impact URFC was missing throughout last season in the midfield and in the recent games she missed.

“Over the last few weeks since Vero’s been injured,” Harvey said, “I think that’s what we’ve missed, is we’ve just missed that person that can slow the game down when it needs to be slowed down, can find the penetrating pass when it needs to be penetrated, can play a cultured ball over the top when it needs to be cultured. We’ve just missed that.

"We have so much industry, grit, determination on this team, but when we didn’t have Vero in those games, especially last week in Sky Blue, I felt that we just missed that opportunity to really punish teams, and she brings us that and she definitely brought a spark when she came on.”

URFC will begin the second half of the season next Saturday at home against the defending NWSL champion North Carolina Courage before a wild stretch that will see it play five games in August.

“The best teams are the ones who, from this point onward, really step it up,” said defender Rachel Corsie. “We know that we need to up our level. We’ve improved on the last two performances, but we’re nowhere near our max capacity.

"There’s still so much room for growth, and that’s a positive. To be in the position we’re in and know that there’s still so much more we can do and give and improve on is something that we’re going to work hard on to make sure we do and we maximize every opportunity that we get together.”