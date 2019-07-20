HINCKLEY, Millard County — A Beaver County man and two horses died Friday when troopers say he failed to stop at an intersection and collided with a horse trailer.

Randy Haddenham, 62, of Milford, was driving a Dodge pickup on state Route 257 about 8:20 a.m., but did not stop or attempt to slow down as he approached the intersection with U.S. 6 "at full speed," the Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Another Dodge pickup pulling a horse trailer loaded with horses was traveling west on U.S. 6 when that driver noticed the northbound truck was not going to stop and attempted to stop himself.

"However, with the load of horses on board he could tell that he was not going to be able to stop and instead determined to try speeding up and getting past the other truck before it struck him," UHP troopers wrote.

The northbound truck struck the horse trailer between the truck and trailer, severing the trailer in half and spilling the horses onto the road, according to UHP.

Two horses were killed and at least one other horse was seriously injured.

Haddenham, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown onto the dash and passenger side of the truck, the UHP statement says. He was pronounced dead at the scene.