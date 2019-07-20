HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — Two people were killed and four others hospitalized Saturday when a truck carrying seven passengers drove off the road and down a steep embankment.

The crash occurred near 7000 N. Middle Fork Drive in Sunridge Estates in unincorporated Weber County, about 17 miles outside of Huntsville. The truck rolled "numerous times" and all the passengers were ejected, according to Weber Fire District officials.

Police were notified of the crash at 4:41 a.m. and arrived to discover the truck about 160 feet off the roadway in a ravine, said Weber County Sheriff's Lt. Cortney Ryan.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to a hospital by medical helicopter and two others were transported by ambulance, Ryan said. He did not know the conditions of the hospitalized patients.

"A few of the passengers were able to walk to a nearby cabin for help," fire officials posted on Facebook.

"It is believed that alcohol may be a factor in the accident," Ryan said in a statement.

The names of the victims have not yet been released pending notification of family members, but Ryan said they range in age from 16 to 50.

"Our hearts go out to everyone involved, the passengers, their families and friends and to our first responders. These incidents are never easy on anyone," the fire district post said.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.