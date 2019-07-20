HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — At least one person was killed early Saturday when a truck carrying seven passengers drove off the road and down a steep embankment in Ogden Canyon.

The crash occurred about 3 a.m., according to Weber Fire District officials. The truck rolled "numerous times" and all the passengers were ejected.

"A few of the passengers were able to walk to a nearby cabin for help," fire officials posted on Facebook.

Two patients were transported to a hospital by helicopter. Three others were taken by ambulance.

Fire officials called the crash a "fatal car accident," but did not provide details about the victim or whether others died.

"Our hearts go out to everyone involved, the passengers, their families and friends and to our first responders. These incidents are never easy on anyone," the post said.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.