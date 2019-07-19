TOLEDO, Ohio — The Preston Summerhays train kept rolling Friday as he won two more matches to advance to the finals of the U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship at Inverness Golf Club.

The 16-year-old Summerhays, who rolled through last week’s Utah State Amateur at Soldier Hollow Golf Course, will play Bo Jin of China in a 36-hole final starting Saturday morning.

Summerhays, who lives in Scottsdale, Ariz. most of the year and in Utah in the summer, defeated Ohio’s Austin Greaser 2 up in the quarterfinals and came back to beat Thomas Pagdin of England 4 and 3 in the semifinals.

In both matches, Summerhays had to come from behind to win. Against Greaser, he was 3 down through 11 holes before winning four of the next five holes and then closing out the match on the final hole.

“My mindset was just to keep on playing,” said Summerhays. “He had a good first seven holes, and I knew that he’s human. He was going to make some mistakes. I just tried to stay patient.”

In the afternoon match, Summerhays was 2 down but won six of the next seven holes to put the match away.

The 17-year-old Jin, who was the No. 8 seed after medal play, won his semifinal match after rolling in a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole.

The winner of the 72nd U.S. Junior Amateur will earn a berth in the 2020 U.S. Open Championship next June at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. Both finalists both earn spots in next month’s U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club.