SANDY — July 10 was primed to be a completely joyous day for U.S. Women's National Team and Utah Royals FC forward Christen Press, as she joined her 22 USWNT teammates at a ticker-tape parade in New York City to celebrate the team's World Cup victory.

Instead, Press became the center of controversy as she partnered with Barstool Sports, a media organization that has a reputation for producing rather vile content, to post on their Instagram account during the parade.

The controversy only grew when Press was not present on Wednesday as URFC held a press conference welcoming her, Becky Sauerbrunn and Kelley O'Hara back after their World Cup win.

On Friday night after URFC's 2-2 draw against Portland Thorns FC at Rio Tinto Stadium in which Press scored a goal, she briefly addressed the issue for the first time publicly.

"To be perfectly honest, I wasn't familiar with the site when my (representation) team presented the opportunity to me," she said, "and I think everybody that knows me well knows that I support kindness, respect and dignity for all people."