Three children watch as a handcart is pulled down Main Street during the Bountiful Handcart Parade on Friday. The 66th annual parade for the city's Handcart Days saw more than 80 entries that walked the nearly two-mile route. The theme of this year's parade was "A Pioneering Spirit."

