MURRAY — Royce Van Tassell, executive director of the Utah Association of Public Charter Schools, has been appointed to the board of American International Charter School. The school's remaining directors resigned on Tuesday.

His appointment comes as closure activities are winding down at the public charter school. The school's directors voted in May to close AISU amid growing concerns about its financial viability. The school closed in June following its final graduation.

Van Tassell was given a week to recruit three other directors to work along with the school’s interim executive director, State Auditor John Dougall, who was appointed by the Utah State Charter School Board this week.

Dougall succeeds AISU Executive Director Tasi Young, who was removed from the position by the state charter board.

Young addressed the board on Tuesday, explaining that he had “very strong feelings about being dismissed. I came in here to do a job and I feel like it’s not finished. I resent that and I apologize for it.”

Young, who led the school during the past academic year, expressed gratitude to board members who stood by the school during “extraordinary circumstances.”

Young told the board that he had made progress in paying and discharging many claims against the school. The state’s demand that the school repay more than $400,000 in special education funding has not been resolved, he said.

When asked if he agreed with the plan to bring on a new board of directors for the school, Dougall said “that’s probably one of the cleaner ways to deal with a messy situation.”

Jennifer Lambert, executive director of the Utah State Charter School Board, agreed.

“This is a difficult situation. I think maybe new eyes could help here,” she said.

Attorney Joel Wright, representing AISU, said a new slate of directors gives a fresh start to their work related to the school's closure.

"We want to give you a blank check. This is your responsibility now," Wright said. Wright said he would no longer represent the school as its attorney.