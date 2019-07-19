OGDEN — Weber State University has selected Yimin Wang as the new senior international officer for International Programs, beginning Aug. 5.

In addition to leading the International Student and Scholar Center, Wang will oversee the Learning English for Academic Purposes program and the study abroad office, as well as universitywide internationalization strategies and efforts.

While at Weber State, Wang said she will focus on furthering international partnerships, building global learning opportunities as well as increasing the level of accessibility and support for international students.

“I believe that international education and global learning can enrich each aspect of the university’s mission,” Wang said in a statement. “I am grateful to be part of a team dedicated to achieving WSU’s mission and serving students from diverse social and cultural backgrounds.”

Most recently, Wang served as executive director of INTO Illinois State University. In that position, she helped increase international student enrollment and build international pathway programs.

Wang worked previously at ISU as associate director for the Office of International Studies and Programs. While in this position, she oversaw a variety of units and played a role in creating substantial partnerships including dual-degree programs in collaboration with the Shanghai Normal University Tianhua College in China.

Wang received her doctorate in education leadership and policy studies with a concentration in international and comparative education from Indiana University Bloomington. She also holds a master’s degree in cultural studies and East Asian studies from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and a bachelor’s degree in English language and literature from Lanzhou University in China.

To pursue her interests in teaching and research while at Weber State, Wang will also hold the position of assistant professor of teacher education for the Jerry and Vickie Moyes College of Education. She will join a team of faculty working to build an international education concentration for elementary and special education majors, which will include a study abroad experience.