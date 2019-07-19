SALT LAKE CITY — While Boise State owns a 7-2 series record against BYU, that lopsided result doesn’t paint a full picture of the series between the two teams.

Since the Cougars and Broncos started playing every year since 2012, there have been three games decided by 5 points or less — all Boise State wins.

That’s led to a usually entertaining burgeoning rivalry between the two schools, and that could be the case again this year.

Dave Southorn, a longtime Broncos reporter who joined The Athletic as its Boise State beat writer in recent weeks, looked at the team’s 2019 schedule in a unique way, ranking the Broncos’ games by unpredictability potential.

Topping the list was Boise State’s game at BYU on Oct. 19.

In the past four years, the Cougars rallied to win from 10 down with a Hail Mary touchdown and a pick-six in the final minute in 2015, while Boise State owns a three-game series win streak, including games in 2016 and 2018 where the Broncos stopped a last-minute BYU drive short of a potential winning score.

Will this year add another unforgettable chapter?

“Adding intrigue to the matchup is the Cougars’ rapidly improving sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson, who was committed to Boise State for six months but flipped a week before the December 2017 signing period," Southorn wrote. "… A rivalry has developed here, and a close finish seems almost certain.”

BYU isn’t the only local opponent high on Southorn’s list. He has Utah State’s matchup with Boise State — Nov. 23 in Logan — No. 2 on the unpredictability ranking.

“Boise State won its last visit to Logan, but the memory of 2015’s debacle remains. The Broncos were brutal, turning the ball over eight times,” Southorn wrote.

For a refresher, that 2015 Utah State-Boise State game ended with the Aggies knocking off the No. 21 Broncos 52-26. USU turned those eight Boise State turnovers, including seven in the first half, into 35 points.

Utah State will be looking to avenge a 2018 loss in Boise, when the Aggies had the chance to capture the Mountain West’s Mountain Division outright with a victory and hold out hope for a New Year’s Six bowl berth. Instead, the Broncos won 33-24 to earn the Mountain Division’s spot in the league championship game.