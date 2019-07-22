An article appeared in USA Today on July 9, entitled “A night out to remember the next day.” In it the following quote appeared “Having fun and drinking alcohol is an illusion. We have to stop believing the lie, and then we have to start practicing something different.” (Cortez McDaniel — Father McKenna Center). The article talked about a “growing national trend” of alcohol-free bars offering social connections without peer pressure to drink, hangovers or DUIs.

In this state we so often hear people complaining about Utah’s restrictive liquor laws and how it should be easier to get the stuff. The article quoted a statistic stating approximately 88,000 are killed annually in this country by and because of drinking. Why would we ever want to make something so deadly easier to get? The opposite ought to be our goal. Think of all the innocent people negatively affected by this. The news is constantly full of sad and sickening stories about alcohol-related mayhem.

In my opinion, alcohol should have the same social pariah status that tobacco and other addictive drugs have earned. In effect, it is no better and often times worse.

Steve Gilchrist

Salt Lake City