Change begins with the smallest steps. One major cause in the declining bee populations is the widely used pesticide called neonicotinoids. Major corporations like Kroger, Lowe's and Home Depot have already lead the way in America by stopping the sale of plants pretreated with neonics. I ask Gov. Gary Herbert to capitalize on this by following the lead of the corporations and the people he represents by using his executive power to ban the use of neonics.

Jason Mobley

Salt Lake City