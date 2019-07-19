RIVERTON — Some residents of Riverton may have trouble watering their lawns in the coming days.

The Welby Jacob Canal has been shut off because of a leak, Riverton spokesman Casey Saxton said Friday. The canal provides much of the water for Riverton's secondary water system, which is used for outdoor and landscaping purposes.

The outage will affect homes west of 3200 West, Saxton said. These houses can expect to experience little to no pressure in their secondary water until the damage is repaired and the canal is turned back on.

The city doesn't have an exact timeline for when the water pressure will return to normal, but it could be anywhere between one day and one week, Saxton said.