SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority is partnering with an app called Transit to help passengers get where they need to go.

According the agency, customers who download Transit will be able to see nearby bus and rail options and departure times. Riders can also navigate transit options aided by accurate trip planning, real-time vehicle tracking, up-to-the-minute service alerts and step-by-step navigation with the app’s GO feature.

Riders will also be able to improve their first- and last-mile connections in the app with the Transit+ feature that offers connection to UTA services via Uber, Lyft, GREENbike or Spin scooter. This first-of-its kind feature allows users to plan multimodal trips, while getting real-time updates on their UTA connections — all in one app. Uber and Lyft trips can also be booked and paid for directly through Transit.

The app, which is being used in partnership with transit agencies in Boston, Baltimore, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, Silicon Valley and Montreal, is available in the App Store or Google Play. It can also be downloaded for iPhone and Android at transitapp.com/download or at rideuta.com.