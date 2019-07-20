SALT LAKE CITY — A new rumor suggests Deadpool will debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the next “Spider-Man” film.

Whoa.

We Got This Covered, a pop culture and entertainment website, recently reported that an unnamed source said Deadpool will join up with the Avengers in the future. But he will make his first appearance in the MCU's third solo Spider-Man movie.

Wait, Deadpool? Yes. The snarky and profane character would make his debut in the Disney-owned franchise. And not much will change from his current persona. In fact, according to Variety, Disney previously said it would make R-rated “Deadpool” movies.

“Now, if you’re like me, a major area of concern’s the way Deadpool will be portrayed at the House of Mouse,” according to We Got This Covered. “Will the breath of fresh air from the hero’s political incorrectness be swept away just a few years after it started? Well, fortunately, it isn’t sounding like Disney’s planning on changing too much when it comes to their approach to the character. Apparently, Deadpool’ll still be wild and wacky. And yes, he’ll still be breaking the fourth wall.”

This rumor aligns with a previous report that Deadpool would link up with Spider-Man in the third film. And, according to CheatSheet, Deadpool is expected to make several cameos across the MCU leading up to the next “Avengers” film — which would include Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Captain America's successor, Falcon (Anthony Mackie).

Of course: None of this is confirmed until Disney or Marvel Studios say as much. For now, it’s fun to speculate on where Deadpool might land and how he’ll join the MCU.