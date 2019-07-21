SALT LAKE CITY — Ava Phillippe celebrated her mother in a recent heartwarming Instagram post this week.

The 19-year-old posted a photo of her mother, Reese Witherspoon, fixing her own earring.

“This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition and hard work,” the photo caption reads. “She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others. I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all.”

In the news: Witherspoon and Phillippe's strong mother-daughter friendship has been well documented. In fact, Witherspoon told E! News once that she and Ava are similar in many ways.

_“_I think the way Ava and I are most alike is our strong opinions and our empathy,” Witherspoon said. “From the time that she could speak, Ava has always had her own ideas, and I love to watch her express herself.”

Witherspoon and Phillippe made headlines last month for their connections to Lori Loughlin and her daughter, Olivia Jade. Ava Phillippe reportedly took on a new commercial role for Amazon, replacing Olivia Jade in the promotion, according to my story for the Deseret News.