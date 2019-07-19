Sandy employees and guests attended the unveiling of the city’s new public works building at 8775 S. 700 West during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The previous building was destroyed in a fire in January 2017, which also destroyed half the city’s snowplows and other large equipment. The fire was started by a mechanical or electrical failure in one of the 10-wheelers in the building, the mayor's office reported.

Because the fire took place in the dead of winter, the city retrofitted other 10-wheel vehicles in its fleet with snowplow equipment. The new building features LED lighting; a variable refrigerant flow heating, ventilating and air conditioning system; four electric vehicle charging stations and installation points for future solar power.

