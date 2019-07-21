SALT LAKE CITY — Chick-fil-A may be missing out on $1.2 billion by being closed on Sundays, USA Today reports.
Chick-fil-A revealed in its corporate financial statements that it made more than $10 billion in revenue in 2018. The company has more than 2,400 restaurants across 47 states and Washington, D.C. So those numbers are nothing to scoff at.
But Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays, which limits the company from making the most revenue possible.
- “Although McDonald’s does not disclose traffic by day, there is evidence that the weekends are particularly busy, which means that it may post 15% of its sales on Sunday. If Chick-fil-A has a similar traffic pattern, Sundays could bring in sales of at least $1.2 billion. It is a sum that management not only has given up, but has done so with a sense of purpose that almost certainly will not change,” according to USA Today.
Yes, but: One could argue that Chick-fil-A’s decision to be closed on Sundays could lead to people flooding to the store Monday through Saturday, increasing the company’s total numbers.
More numbers: Chick-fil-A makes more per restaurant than McDonald’s, Starbucks and Subway combined, according to Entrepreneur. The average Chick-fil-A store made around $4,090,900 in 2017. For comparison:
- McDonald’s: $2,670,320 per unit
- Starbucks: $945,270 per unit
- Subway: $416,860 per unit
- Combined: $4,032,450