SALT LAKE CITY — Chick-fil-A may be missing out on $1.2 billion by being closed on Sundays, USA Today reports.

Chick-fil-A revealed in its corporate financial statements that it made more than $10 billion in revenue in 2018. The company has more than 2,400 restaurants across 47 states and Washington, D.C. So those numbers are nothing to scoff at.

But Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays, which limits the company from making the most revenue possible.

“Although McDonald’s does not disclose traffic by day, there is evidence that the weekends are particularly busy, which means that it may post 15% of its sales on Sunday. If Chick-fil-A has a similar traffic pattern, Sundays could bring in sales of at least $1.2 billion. It is a sum that management not only has given up, but has done so with a sense of purpose that almost certainly will not change,” according to USA Today.

Yes, but: One could argue that Chick-fil-A’s decision to be closed on Sundays could lead to people flooding to the store Monday through Saturday, increasing the company’s total numbers.

More numbers: Chick-fil-A makes more per restaurant than McDonald’s, Starbucks and Subway combined, according to Entrepreneur. The average Chick-fil-A store made around $4,090,900 in 2017. For comparison: