SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin is reportedly hoping there’s some sort of “loophole” that will help her avoid prison time for the college admissions scandal.

An unnamed source told Hollywood and celebrity news site HollywoodLife that Loughlin hopes her lawyers will “pull off a miracle and get the case dismissed.”

“Lori and Mossimo are depending on their lawyers to get them out of this mess,” the unnamed source told HollywoodLife. “Lori feels confident that her lawyers will find some loophole or some mistake made by the authorities.”

“Lori and Mossimo are looking for a Hail Mary when it comes to their case and fighting it will buy them some time to have their lawyers figure something out to get them out of it all,” the source continued. “It’s an uphill battle for sure, but they are confident after speaking with their team that they will win. And if all else fails, they can still do the whole appeal process.”

Why it matters: “Although the quote dates back as far as April, the way it was reported suggests absolutely nothing has changed since then regarding legal strategy,” according to Law and Crime, a legal news website.

Recent news: Loughlin was recently seen out in public wearing a floppy white summer hat, per the Daily Mail, which was one of her first public appearances in months.

Flashback: Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, could be crew team recruits for the University of Southern California. Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty in the case, according to the Associated Press. During her first court appearance, Loughlin wore a tan pantsuit — which fits into a new trend of dressing fashionably for court appearances, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

Yes, but: Loughlin has now reportedly regretted wearing the outfit and smiling so much during her court appearance, according to multiple reports that I rounded up for the Deseret News.