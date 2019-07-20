SALT LAKE CITY — Did “Star Wars” just introduce a boyfriend of Leia Organa in a new Marvel comic?

The latest “Star Wars” Marvel comic, titled “Star Wars #68,” follows a new storyline where the Rebel Alliance is still being hunted down by the Galactic Empire. Han and Leia remain on the run so that they can attract the attention of the Empire. And it is then that they stumble upon someone who claims to be ... Leia’s boyfriend.

Leia admits to Han that she has a complicated relationship with the man, who reveals himself to be Dar Champion. He only appears in the last page of this most recent issue, according to ComicBook.com. So there’s a good chance that more will be revealed in future comics.

Summary of the new arc, per We Got This Covered: “Darth Vader is on the hunt for Luke Skywalker! Thousands of remote probes are sent into the far reaches of space looking for the Rebel Alliance. But the rebels send out desperate, heroic missions to lead them astray. Chewie and C-3PO lure a drone to a planet with an unstable core but learn of a secret droid civilization. With Star Destroyers and Darth Vader approaching, they must now protect these newfound droids. Luke Skywalker undertakes a mission to lead a drone away from a rebel refueling station but runs into the Force-sensitive human Bendoh. With Luke training to be a Jedi, will Bendoh be a valuable teacher or a simple grifter? Then, Han Solo and Princess Leia plan to use a drone to take down a local crime boss, but things get complicated when they run into Leia’s ex! What could possibly go wrong?!”

Bigger picture: The “Star Wars” Marvel comics have previously included major reveals about the franchise’s characters. For example, one comic revealed Darth Vader talked with Padme at one point, and another revealed that Palpatine may have influenced Anakin Skywalker’s birth, confirming a major fan theory in the process.