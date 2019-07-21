We read the paper and watch the news on TV and one thought occurred to us ... our media has a lot to do with the divisions in our country. The anchormen/women that report the so-called news, and yet it is mostly their own biased opinions (and somehow they all get the same “buzz word” of the day), and the columnists who write the newspaper articles are so negative (example: Megan McArdle’s article on July 8 is one of the nastiest pieces that I have ever read).

There are only a few columnists that write anything positive and one of them is Marc A. Thiessen, whose articles are so refreshing.

We actually have a pretty great country, with a lots of great people, but nowadays the political news is mostly negative and attacks our legally elected president personally. And the trouble is after reading or listening to the news, we feel “divided” and despondent. We must stop the divisive politics and reach solutions to our serious problems, such as homelessness, sanctuary cities, immigration and clean air, to name a few.

Marilyn Godfrey

Holladay