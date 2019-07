Many years ago I was working at the FBI in Washington, D.C.

The director was J. Edgar Hoover. He made a statement that has stayed with me all these years.

He said that every person convicted of rape has had in their possession pornography.

Is this the basis for sexual crime? The plague of pornography? Is it possible to outlaw pornography because of the harmful effects it can have on countless innocent people?

Elaine Ward

Springville