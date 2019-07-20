Correct me if I've gotten it wrong, but now I think I get what the "crisis" — which wasn't a crisis until Donald Trump was elected — at the border is all about. Republicans are worried about the 2020 census. Higher census numbers means more voting districts and hence more members of Congress and that might skew Congress the wrong way, as if gerrymandering and voter suppression and an electoral college hadn't already skewed it more than enough the right way. Hence this latest assault on undocumented immigrants. Don't get me wrong. We need enforcement of our immigration laws and we were getting that during the Obama administration. What has turned it into a great "crisis" is the GOP is rightly worried about its future, as well it should be, seeing what they are doing to young voters by stonewalling climate science.

Charles Ashurst

Logan