SALT LAKE CITY — There hasn’t been any word on whether Ryan Reynolds’ hyper-violent Deadpool will show up in another solo film, but comic writer Rob Liefeld says it’ll happen soon.

Comicbook.com reports that Liefeld, who created Deadpool and his rival, Cable, recently told fans on Twitter that another Deadpool movie “will totally happen!!!” He followed that up by claiming the movie will be coming “soon!”

This isn’t the first time Liefeld has talked about his creations’ future onscreen, from pitching a "Cable" solo franchise starring Josh Brolin to saying he expects Deadpool to have a bright future with Disney.

“I expect Deadpool to have a giant future at Disney. I absolutely 100 percent know that he’s got a bright future there,” Liefeld told Comicbook.com.

The last time fans saw Deadpool onscreen was in “Once Upon a Deadpool,” which edited “Deadpool 2” down from an R rating to PG-13, according to Deseret News. The film included new footage paying homage to “The Princess Bride” in which Deadpool kidnaps actor Fred Savage.

Reynolds said that 20th Century Fox, which was recently purchased by Disney, had been asking him for a PG-13 Deadpool movie since 2006.

“I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining,” Reynolds said in an interview with Deadline.

As for the future, all we officially know is that Disney is willing to make an R-rated Marvel film. According to Variety, Disney CEO Bob Iger said Marvel will continue to produce adult-oriented content like “Deadpool.”

Comicbook.com notes that rumors about Deadpool and Reynolds’ inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic point to various appearances for the character in a Disney+ series or the next “Spider-Man” movie — an idea shot down by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

"No, I mean, we're certainly having conversations about the future of all of those Fox properties,' Feige said. "How to weave them in and when to weave them in. That one, in particular, is not the case."