SALT LAKE CITY — Just over a third of Utahns would vote for another term for President Donald Trump, according to a new UtahPolicy.com and Y2 Analytics poll released Friday.

While 38% of registered voters polled said Trump would be their choice if the November 2020 presidential election were held today, 30% were ready to vote for whoever the Democratic nominee turns out to be.

Another 12% of the poll respondents said they'd cast their ballots for a third-party candidate for president, 6% brought up other candidates and 14% didn't know who they'd back.

The new result from the Utah Political Trends Panel formed by the online news source and the survey research firm was conducted online June 27-July 17 of 2,608 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.

On Thursday, results were released showing that more than half of Utah voters disapprove of the job the president is doing. Trump won Utah in 2016 with 45.5% of the vote, the lowest support of any state he won.

This story will be updated.