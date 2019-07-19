SALT LAKE CITY — With the addition of 45,200 jobs to the local economy, Utah's unemployment rate slipped another tenth of a percent for June to its lowest point in a dozen years — 2.8%.

In its report Friday, the Utah Department of Workforce Services noted that the jobless rate in May was 2.9%, and a year earlier it was 3.1%.The national jobless rate ticked up slightly to register 3.7%.

“The Utah economy remains strong and continues to absorb and employ labor at a fast pace,” said DWS senior economist Mark Knold. “The unemployment rate has lowered to 2.8%, the lowest in more than 12 years. It is remarkable that Utah can still grow the employment base by 3% given this extremely tight labor market."

Locally, approximately 45,500 Utahns were considered unemployed but actively seeking work during the month. There are 1,561,400 people who are gainfully employed.

The report showed private sector employment increased 3.2% year over year with 40,200 new positions created. All 10 of the private sector industry groups measured in the establishment survey posted net job increases in the month of June, with the largest gains occurring in education and health services, which added 9,900 jobs; professional and business services, which added 8,600 jobs; and manufacturing, which brought on 6,300 new positions.

The fastest job growth was in education and health services up 5%; manufacturing up 4.7%; and information climbing 4.4%.