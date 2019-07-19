HERRIMAN — While playing their best game of the season last weekend, Real Salt Lake handled the Philadelphia Union’s 4-4-2 diamond formation splendidly.

RSL didn’t just pile on the goals, it also didn’t even allow the Union to take a shot.

It’s one thing to do that on a given Saturday. Now the question is: How can RSL repeat that this Saturday against a good Minnesota team?

“I think it’s just starting with urgency from minute one to minute 90, just being switched on and having that high energy we’ve had,” RSL forward Brooks Lennon said.

“Saturday is a whole new game,” he added. “They’re a really good opponent. They’ve had a great run these past two months. It’s not an easy game. We’ve got to look past Philly and move on to Minnesota.”

Lennon pointed out that the first 15 minutes can really set the tone, which has helped the club win three of its last four games.

“When we put pressure on those teams early on they tend to sit back, especially at home,” he said. “If we can continue to do that and hopefully do that against Minnesota this weekend, maybe we’ll have more of the ball. When our talent has the ball, that’s where we’re at our best.”

Lennon and RSL coach Mike Petke emphasized that the team needs to move past its Philadelphia conquest and focus on this weekend’s challenge against United.

With striker Sam Johnson out for up to two months with an injury, Real will look to score early so it can get back deeper to make things tougher on Minnesota’s offense.

But even without their top scorer, Petke isn’t worried about where the goals will come from.

“That talk,” he said, “was from all you (media) guys.”

Jefferson Savarino stepped up big time last Saturday, scoring twice against Philly. There are plenty of RSL players who’re capable of similar performances.

"I think we’ve really tried to focus on how we’ve been playing, how we approach games, not so much focusing on how teams are going to defend us or attack us," Lennon said. "These past (few) weeks we’ve been really emphasizing how RSL’s going to play and how we’re going to attack them and get the three points. No matter who’s up top for us, no matter who's in whatever position, we have the talent to get three points any weekend."