SALT LAKE CITY — A Missouri man has been charged in a child pornography investigation that originated out of Utah.

Michael Wayne Stillwagon, 23, of Joplin, Missouri, is charged in 3rd District Court with nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a third-degree felony.

Stillwagon sent images of child pornography using another person's email account, according to charging documents.

Agents from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, after several months of investigation, were able to determine that Stillwagon was the one sending the images, the charges state.

Investigators also learned that "Stillwagon has a history of engaging in sexual offenses." That history, according to changing documents, includes:

• Being in a juvenile sex offender detention facility at Wasatch Youth Services in South Salt Lake.

• When he turned 18, he was arrested for investigation of lewdness, sexual battery and sodomy for allegedly exposing himself to teenage boys at a boys ranch in Spanish Fork and performing a sex act on one of the boys.

• Being investigated for sexual exploitation of a minor in another case in South Salt Lake, but charges were not filed.

• In 2015, Stillwagon accessed child pornography on a laptop owned by the Division of Juvenile Justice Services.

• In an interview with South Salt Lake police, Stillwagon "admitted to taking photographs of nude children and sending them to random people. Stillwagon also admitted to spending one-fourth of his Internet time looking for child pornography."

• While at the Wasatch Youth Center, "Stillwagon admitted he 'planned to prime others and engage in the exchange of such prohibited images with other like-minded persons.'"

A no bail warrant was issued Friday for Stillwagon's arrest.