LAYTON — Three 18-year-old men accused of robbing their high school friend at gunpoint now face serious criminal charges.

Vance Malik Williams, of Woods Cross, Kamdon Malik Keller, of Layton, and Darrian Lamont Roby, also of Layton, were each charged Friday in 2nd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

On July 14, police say the three men and a teenager borrowed a Jeep and drove to Layton to meet another man. The juvenile had a rifle while Keller hid in the back seat under a blanket with a handgun, according to charging documents. Williams was allegedly also armed.

"The four met with the victim in Layton under the guise that they were going to buy THC cartridges from him," the charges state, but as soon as the victim got into the vehicle, three people pointed guns at him and robbed him of the THC and other items.

Williams and Keller both went to high school with the victim, police say.

"Kamdon was later located and interviewed. He admitted to being in the car, being under a blanket and having an air soft gun with him during the robbery. His assigned role for the robbery was to keep the situation calm. He felt bad because he was the victim's friend," according to the charges.

Keller also admitted to police committing other robberies, including robbing a Chevron gas station in Layton on Nov. 27, the charges state.

The juvenile who was arrested admitted to his role in the crimes, according to court documents. It was unknown Friday whether he has been charged in juvenile court.

If convicted of aggravated robbery, the three men could be sentenced to up to life in prison.