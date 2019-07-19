SALT LAKE CITY — Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 82nd birthday today by offering customers a deal on glazed doughnuts, along with a commemorative pastry.

According to the company’s official Twitter page, customers can get a dozen glazed donuts for $1 if they buy another dozen doughnuts. It’s worth noting the deal is only available as supplies last.

Participating Utah locations include the Layton, Logan, Orem, Riverdale and Sandy stores, according to Krispy Kreme’s website.

enjoy an #OriginalGlazed Dozen for just $1 when you buy any dozen! 🍩🍩 #KrispyKreme #OurBirthdayYourParty Participating shops & more info found here https://t.co/DZC7BFOmZs. pic.twitter.com/Nc5RAPwXrn — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 11, 2019

Thrillist notes that Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph in Winston-Salem, N.C. He started out by selling doughnuts to grocery stores, but interest in the treat’s aroma caused him to offer sidewalk sales out of his factory.

Fox Business also reports the pastry company is experimenting with its glazed doughnuts, leading to a birthday cake batter-filled doughnut topped with strawberry ice cream and sprinkles. Krispy Kreme CMO Dave Skena said in a statement this is the first time this specific treat has been available.

This isn’t the first time the company has offered a filled glazed doughnut, though — Fast Company notes that the first chocolate and vanilla cream-filled pastries debuted earlier this summer in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.