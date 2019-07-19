SALT LAKE CITY — A strong earthquake shook Athens, Greece on Friday, causing fright for many local residents and damage to several buildings in the area, according to The Associated Press.

The Athens Institute of Geodynamics reported that the earthquake struck at 2:13 p.m. with a magnitude of 5.1. Separately, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.3 magnitude.

Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas told The Associated Press that an abandoned building collapsed because of the earthquake. Several other buildings were damaged as well, he said.

“I urge members of the public to remains calm. In Greece, we are well-acquainted with earthquakes,” he said.

Social media users shared photos and videos of the earthquake.

DAMAGE: Photos of damage coming in following the 5.1 earthquake near #Athens #Greece . Officials are telling everyone to remain calm as people are flooding the streets, away from buildings. #earthquake @ABC pic.twitter.com/7EZyKltA9N — Foti Kallergis (@FotiKallergis) July 19, 2019

Just felt the 5.3 magnitude #earthquake at the airport in #Athens, #Greece. Video is people in the terminal reacting moments later pic.twitter.com/q4rgRjOL5O — Danielle Radin (@danielleradin) July 19, 2019

Petros Giannakouris, AP The bell tower of Pantanassa church at the Monastiraki Square is damaged following an earthquake in Athens, Friday, July 19, 2019. The Athens Institute of Geodynamics gave the earthquake a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, but the U.S. Geological Survey gave it a preliminary magnitude of 5.3. The Athens Institute says the quake struck at 2:38 p.m. local time (1113 GMT) about 13.7 miles north of Athens.

Petros Giannakouris, AP Firefighters search for trapped people at a damaged structure following an earthquake at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, on Friday, July 19, 2019. The Athens Institute of Geodynamics gave the earthquake a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, but the U.S. Geological Survey gave it a preliminary magnitude of 5.3. The Athens Institute says the quake struck at 2:38 p.m. local time (1113 GMT) about 13.7 miles north of Athens.