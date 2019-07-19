SALT LAKE CITY — The original Red Power Ranger will return to the franchise next season.

At its San Diego Comic-Con panel, Hasbro shared a new teaser for the upcoming “Beast Morphers” season of “Power Rangers” that showed the original Red Ranger, Jason Lee Scott (Austin St. John), meeting the new rangers for the first time.

Watch the trailer below.

Flashback: The character Jason hasn’t appeared since his cameo in “Forever Red,” an episode from the “Power Rangers Wild Force” season, per ComicBook.com.

Not alone: St. John isn’t the only original Power Ranger to make his return to the franchise. In fact, this reporter spoke with Jason David Frank, the original Green Power Ranger, back in 2018 about his appearances on the show. He most recently dropped by the “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel” anniversary special, which included several alumni Power Rangers.

"It's important that when I do a show that the fans leave happy. … I'm there to cater to the fans, and that's what I like about it," he said. "You can have a great experience at a booth, but if you don't have a good experience overall at a show, you're not going to have a great experience (at a booth). So I try."