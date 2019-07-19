SALT LAKE CITY — “Stranger Things 4” may come sooner than you think.

A report from ComicBook.com suggests that Netflix will begin production on the fourth season in October, which means season 4 could debut in early 2020 at the earliest. The information comes from Production Weekly, which identifies production start dates for movies, TV shows and other entertainment.

“This shouldn’t be a huge surprise for anyone, but it’s great to know that Netflix seems eager to get back to work on the series. As the young cast members get older, the producers would likely prefer to finish the show before they become adults,” according to ComicBook.com.

Season 4: Showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer told Entertainment Weekly that they have already begun planning season 4. They said the new season will be different from the previous ones, according to the Deseret News.

“We don’t want to write ourselves in a corner, so we try to have these early discussions with the writers just to make sure that we’re setting ourselves up to go in the right direction,” Ross Duffer told Entertainment Weekly. “We don’t know a lot, but we do know a lot of the big broad strokes. At the end of season 2, we knew about Billy. We knew that the Russians were going to come in. We didn’t know the mall and stuff, but again, we know these big broad strokes. That’s sort of where we are in season 4. We have the big broad strokes. It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details. We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go. Again, like we said, it’s going to feel very different than this season. But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’ll be exciting.”

In fact, the Matt Duffer said season 4 would “open up a little bit” and allow “portals into areas outside of Hawkins,” per Entertainment Weekly. And, ccording to “Stranger Things” executive producer Shawn Levy, the fourth season will definitely explore the cliffhangers from season three.