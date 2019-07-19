SALT LAKE CITY — What will happen to EFY beginning in the year 2020?

According to BYU’s website for the Especially For Youth program, changes will be made to EFY following an announcement earlier Friday from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Beginning in 2020, BYU will no longer administer traditional EFY sessions in order to assist the church in facilitating FSY (For the Strength of Youth). In the United States and Canada, FSY conferences will be provided by the church and held locally with the support of BYU. Areas outside of the United States and Canada will continue holding FSY conferences as they have in the past.

“BYU will continue to offer EFY Special Edition sessions at church historical sites (Nauvoo, Palmyra, Independence, Salt Lake City) as well as EFY Express Sessions as they have in the past.

"More information will be shared as it becomes available."

BYU Continuing Education will continue to offer programs for youths, according to the EFY website. The EFY model has been operated by BYU for more than 40 years.

The church announced Friday that close to 292 stakes will now hold For the Strength of Youth conferences, which “have proven to be a strength to youth and also to the young single adults who serve as counselors,” according to the Church News report.