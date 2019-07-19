The world celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing this weekend. The anniversary comes during a news cycle also filled with controversial tweets and division in the government.

Apollo 11 landed on the moon on July 20, 1969, fulfilling President John F. Kennedy's goal to put man on the moon before the end of the decade.

Lisa Benson

Many have compared the unity of the country at that moment to the disarray and division of today.

Walt Handelsman

David Horsey

A new survey found 1 in 10 Americans believe NASA faked the moon landing, a statistic up 6% from 1999.

Bill Bramhall

The moon landing has also been used in comparison to the use of technology today and immigration issues.

Drew Sheneman

Joel Pett

President Trump has been heavily criticized for some tweets earlier this week.

The tweets criticized a group of four progressive first-term female members and told them to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

Dana Summers

All four women are American citizens, and only one, Rep. Ilhan Omar, was born overseas but moved to the United States at age 10.

Joel Pett

Democrats have also been scrutinized for their focus on impeaching Trump, instead of taking time to work together and solve major issues like immigration.

Lisa Benson

Dana Summers