SALT LAKE CITY — Two years after being drafted by the Utah Jazz, guard Nigel Williams-Goss signed with the team Friday.

Per team policy, terms of the deal were not included when the Jazz announced the signing.

Williams-Goss was a second-round selection by Utah with the 55th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft in the same draft class that brought Donovan Mitchell and Tony Bradley to Salt Lake City. He competed for the Jazz in the 2017 summer league, then for the past two years, Williams-Goss has played overseas with KK Partizan of the Serbian ABA League (2017-18) and Olympiacos B.C. of the Greece A1 League (2018-19).

"Signed sealed and delivered. Thank you @utahjazz for this amazing opportunity. Couldn’t be more humbled and excited for this next step. All Glory To God," Williams-Goss said on Twitter Friday.

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 17.4 points, 7.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 47.8% from 3-point range during his lone season with Partizan. He then averaged 10.1 points, 4.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 42.3% from the field with Olympiacos last season.

Williams-Goss finished his college career with one season at Gonzaga after transferring from Washington, where he played two seasons.