The Pioneer Children’s Memorial will open today (Saturday, July 20) at This Is The Place Heritage Park to honor the 684 children who died on the trek to Utah from 1847 to 1869. Each of them has a unique story, each was treasured by their parents. Each deserves to be remembered.

There are two stories that I’m thinking of as Pioneer Day approaches, the stories of two members of Jehu Cox’s family, and part of my own history. (Jehu is my great-great-grandfather.)

The first is his son, Henderson Cox. Henderson was 16 when the U.S. Army visited the Latter-day Saints as they slowly made their way across Iowa to Winter Quarters in 1846. The army was recruiting soldiers to fight in the war with Mexico, and Henderson signed up to serve in what became known as the Mormon Battalion.

I can imagine how his parents felt as he left the camp, not knowing whether they’d ever see him again. I’ve also had the experience of sending a son off to war. Perhaps they were as proud – and as fearful – as I was. His army pay helped the saints continue their journey.

Two years later, Jehu, his wife Sarah and their 11 children joined the Heber C. Kimball pioneer company for the trek to the valley of the Great Salt Lake. They left Winter Quarters on June 8. Barely a week into the journey, on June 15, their daughter Lucretia fell off the wagon tongue. The wheels ran over her body and her neck. A witness said she “gaspt twice and expired.” Lucretia was 6 years old.

In the meantime, Henderson had marched from Fort Leavenworth to San Diego through the deserts of what is now New Mexico, Arizona and California. The battalion never had a direct confrontation with enemy soldiers, but the landscape took its toll. After they were mustered out, Henderson was working with others from the battalion when gold was discovered at Sutter’s Mill.

Duty to family was more important to Henderson than the lure of gold. He set out for Salt Lake City and was crossing the Sierra Nevada mountains when he and two other members of the Battalion were murdered and their bodies burned at a place that is now called Tragedy Spring. The date? June 27, two weeks after his little sister died beneath the wagon wheels. Henderson was 19 years old.

I’ve visited the place where Henderson and the others were buried by members of the Battalion who came along a few days later. It’s beautiful, quiet and peaceful, a place for reflection and gratitude. We don’t know where Lucretia was buried. The company was only a few days into its march; perhaps it was somewhere near the Platte River in Nebraska.

My son returned from his service in Afghanistan and later married a woman he met there. They live in her home country of Kyrgyzstan with my delightful 3-year-old grandson.

I hope one day to bring Alexander to the Pioneer Children’s Memorial. There, he’ll hear the stories of Lucretia and Henderson. He’ll learn that these are his people and his stories too. I hope he’ll come to love them as I do, along with the German great-grandfather who didn’t want his sons to serve in the Prussian army and so brought them to America.

On his mother’s side, they talk about Genghis Khan, but that’s a story for another day.