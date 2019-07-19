SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food announced Friday it has chosen eight applicants that will be licensed to grow medical marijuana in the state.

"Half of the awardees already have existing businesses in Utah and the other half are out of state but have Utah ties. All grows will be located in Utah. Seven of the proposed sites are in rural areas and one is in an urban area," Kerry W. Gibson, commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, said in a statement.

The department and the Utah Division of Purchasing together selected Dragonfly Greenhouse, Harvest of Utah, Oakbridge Greenhouses, Standard Wellness Utah, True North of Utah, Tryke Companies Utah, Zion Cultivars and Wholesome Ag.

The selection process took hundreds of hours as the committee reviewed 81 applications. The Utah Medical Cannabis Act allows for up to 10 licenses to be awarded.

"The decision to only award eight licenses was made to avoid an oversupply of product, while still maintaining a healthy diversity of cultivators for purposes of competition of product quality and patient pricing," Andrew Rigby, director of Medical Cannabis and Industrial Hemp Programs for the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, said in the statement.

The final approval of the growers' licenses remained pending Friday until background checks and compliance with cannabis growers' rules are completed, officials said.

More information will be posted throughout the day.