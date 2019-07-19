STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR — The search resumed Friday for two brothers last seen on Strawberry Reservoir on Thursday.

Thursday afternoon, the empty boat of the two men from Pleasant Grove and Salem, ages 61 and 70, was found.

According to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office, "Search crews worked through the night. Unfortunately, we have no significant new information to provide right now.

"New crews are manning the boats and continuing this morning. We’ll provide updates as they are available," the sheriff's office posted Friday morning on its Facebook page.

State park rangers and sheriff's deputies were called about 2:30 p.m. after a passerby spotted the empty boat. When officials were unable to find the boat's owner, the Wasatch County Search and Rescue team were called in.

The boat's motor was still running and it appeared to have drifted to shore on its own, according to Wasatch County Sheriff's Lt. Ken Purdy. There were some clothes on the shore, but it's unknown if they were related to the boat, Purdy said.

This story will be updated throughout the day as additional information becomes available.