STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR — The search resumed Friday for two brothers last seen on Strawberry Reservoir nearly 24 hours ago.

Thursday afternoon, the empty boat of the two men from Pleasant Grove and Salem, ages 61 and 70, was found.

"Search crews worked through the night. Unfortunately, we have no significant new information to provide right now," the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said. "New crews are manning the boats and continuing this morning."

Sheriff Jared Rigby said one theory being investigated is that the men had caught a fish and fell into the water while trying to retrieve it. When their boat was found, there was a fish still on the line of one of their poles and a net that was supposed to be in the boat was missing, Rigby said. It was not immediately known whether the men's lifejackets were also missing.

State park rangers and sheriff's deputies were called about 2:30 p.m. Thursday after a passerby spotted the empty boat. When officials were unable to find the boat's owner, the Wasatch County Search and Rescue team was called in.

The boat's motor was still running and it appeared to have drifted to shore on its own. Rigby said a hat was found in the water near the area that was being searched and another near the shore.

The men go to Strawberry frequently to fish, according to the sheriff, and always follow the same route. They told family members where they were going and what time they were expected to be back. Despite doing those things right, search crews fear there was some type of accident.

Rigby said Friday it seems unlikely they reached the shore and walked away. He noted, however, that the men are in good shape, particularly for their ages, and know how to swim.

The water temperature was 66 degrees on Thursday night, Rigby said.

The families of the men, whose names have not been released, have been at the reservoir since Thursday night.

Dive crews from several sheriff's offices and the Utah Department of Public Safety were all assisting in the search Friday. Rigby said each team was given a quadrant of the lake to search.

