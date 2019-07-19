SALT LAKE CITY — The first trailer for Tom Hooper’s “Cats” film has hit the internet, and social media users are feeling a little allergic.

Entertainment Weekly reports the movie adapts Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical and stars Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench and Jason Derulo… all dressed in digital fur, complete with ears, whiskers and tails.

The trailer, which can be seen on YouTube, shows off the majority of the actors in the film’s larger-than-life sets while Hudson sings “Memory.” It’s also worth noting the film was choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, who also worked on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton.”

Slate notes a behind-the-scenes featurette released ahead of the trailer showcases the film’s use of “digital fur technology,” which turns the movie’s actors into a clowder of cat people. According to CNET, this specific technique has never been used before and is fairly convincing.

So far, Twitter users commenting on the first look are ranging from confused, terrified and curious. Unsurprisingly, plenty of jokes about fur tech are flying.

Technology has only evolved so one day Taylor Swift could become an actual cat. 😸✨ pic.twitter.com/mZKKNZ4Rv0 — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) July 18, 2019

i never want to talk about anything that’s not the Cats musical movie adaptation ever again. the idea of seeing this in theaters is my single reason to live now pic.twitter.com/TuqcED1EF3 — 🌸alexis moore@otakon🌸 (@alexisparade) July 18, 2019

Cats (2019) - dir. Tom Hooper pic.twitter.com/rCyKofG86g — Sammy, Himbo Rights Activist (@DoctorVeeMD) July 18, 2019

An actual image of me watching the CATS (2019) trailer pic.twitter.com/ZDwNwWW73S — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) July 18, 2019

What we wanted vs what we got #Cats pic.twitter.com/VOrOuEfFEf — Fandom at SDCC (@getFANDOM) July 18, 2019

Cats is going to be the greatest movie of all time — Megan Amram (@meganamram) July 18, 2019

A CATS-TASTIC DEVELOPMENT FOR OUR THURSDAY 😻🙀😸 Yes we are screaming!!! This trailer is everything! #CatsMovie @catsmovie https://t.co/3qcEKzb8v9 — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) July 18, 2019

if jason derulo doesnt sing "jason derulo" at least once in cats i will march up to the manager of the movie theater and demand a full refund — amy brown (@arb) July 18, 2019

I truly admire the Cats movie for not deviating from the creepy, ostentatious, and insufferable vision of the Cats Broadway play — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) July 18, 2019

them: patrick are you sneaking out of the room to watch the Cats trailer again?

me: pic.twitter.com/1rrxu9l4KU — Pat "Knife Museum" Gill (@Pizza_Suplex) July 18, 2019

Someone please re-score the CATS movie trailer with a creepy horror film soundtrack.



There's a way to save this by leaning into it. pic.twitter.com/tTDhZ5b3kO — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) July 18, 2019

My cat's reaction to this trailer. pic.twitter.com/2iyINoowZZ — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) July 18, 2019

the James Cordon cat is giving me a panic attack pic.twitter.com/snDc9PzwXd — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) July 18, 2019

Tiny CGI cats with human bodies and faces is maybe the most horrifying thing I can imagine — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) July 18, 2019

“Cats” will arrive in theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.