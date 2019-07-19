SALT LAKE CITY — The first trailer for Tom Hooper’s “Cats” film has hit the internet, and social media users are feeling a little allergic.
Entertainment Weekly reports the movie adapts Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical and stars Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench and Jason Derulo… all dressed in digital fur, complete with ears, whiskers and tails.
The trailer, which can be seen on YouTube, shows off the majority of the actors in the film’s larger-than-life sets while Hudson sings “Memory.” It’s also worth noting the film was choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, who also worked on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton.”
Slate notes a behind-the-scenes featurette released ahead of the trailer showcases the film’s use of “digital fur technology,” which turns the movie’s actors into a clowder of cat people. According to CNET, this specific technique has never been used before and is fairly convincing.
So far, Twitter users commenting on the first look are ranging from confused, terrified and curious. Unsurprisingly, plenty of jokes about fur tech are flying.
“Cats” will arrive in theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.