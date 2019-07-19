SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Runnin' Utes guard Charles Jones Jr. will reportedly finish his collegiate basketball career in the Big Sky Conference.

Verbal Commits reported via Twitter Thursday night that the 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of Portland, Ore., will transfer to Portland State.

Jones Jr. joined the Runnin' Utes after two great seasons at College of Southern Idaho, where he was named a National Junior College Athletic Association All-American both seasons and the Spalding NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball Player of the Year in 2018.

In his lone season at Utah, however, Jones Jr. didn't get into the same groove. He appeared in 27 games, but started just two and averaged only 2.6 points in 11.8 minutes per contest.