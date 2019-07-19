Mark Philbrick/BYU Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid served as a graduate assistant on the 1982 BYU coaching staff under then-Cougars head coach LaVell Edwards.

SALT LAKE CITY — As part of a series ESPN published Thursday about NFL coaches' first jobs in football, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid shared some advice legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards — his college coach — gave to him before Reid left the Cougars in 1982 after a year as a graduate assistant in Provo.

"He said that when you come to the head coach with a problem, have a well-thought-out answer,'' Reid said. "You can use that in all facets of life. Have a plan. The head coach might not agree with you on it, but you're coming to him with an answer. If he has something different, stick with that and go 100 miles an hour to do it. That's a huge lesson, and as simple as it is, it's big for marriage, it's big for raising kids, dealing with the media and so on. It was great advice.''

Writer Adam Teicher noted that Reid still seeks input from his assistants, but it's only so long as they feel strongly about what they're saying.

