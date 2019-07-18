SALT LAKE CITY — Get on your cowboy hats and your cowboy boots, because the rodeo is coming to town.

The Days of ’47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo rolls into Salt Lake City on July 19, 20, 22, 23 and 24 at the Utah State Fairpark. The rodeo will be held at the outdoor arena at the fairpark, which seats 10,000 people. The $17 million facility was opened in time for the rodeo last year. Prior to 2018, the Days of ’47 rodeo was held at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The new arena allows the rodeo to be held in an open environment.

The Days of ’47 Rodeo will pay out $1 million in prize money over the course of the five-night event, along with gold, silver and bronze buckles. The semifinal rounds will be held on July 19, 20, 22 and 23. The top two fastest times or highest scores from each semifinal performance will advance to the final round, which will be held on July 24. Winners of the gold medal will earn $50,000 each for the gold buckle, $25,000 for the silver buckle and $12,000 for the bronze.

Events include bareback riding, steer wrestling, headers team roping, heelers team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, women’s breakaway roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

Last year, Wyatt Denny won bareback riding, Justin Shaffer won steer wrestling, Kellan and Carson Johnson won team roping, Cody DeMoss took home the saddle bronc crown, Cory Solomon won tie-down roping, Hailey Kinsel won barrel racing and Derek Kolbaba took home the top prize in bull riding.

You can view the full list of participants in the Days of ’47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo here.

The rodeo starts at 8 p.m. each night at the Utah State Fairpark. Individual tickets for each night are available at smithstix.com.