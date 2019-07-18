STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR — Search and rescue crews were searching Thursday for the owner of an empty boat found in Strawberry Reservoir.

State park rangers and deputies responded to the reservoir around 2:30 p.m. after a passerby on another boat called 911 to report an unoccupied boat, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said.

The boat's motor was still running and it appeared to have drifted to shore on its own, according to Wasatch County Sheriff's Lt. Ken Purdy. There were some clothes on the shore, but it's unknown if they were related to the boat, Purdy said.

When park rangers and deputies were unable to find the boat's owner, the Wasatch County Search and Rescue team were called in.