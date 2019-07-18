SALT LAKE CITY — CNN’s live draw to determine the lineups for the Democratic presidential debates later this month is over. And now we know the lineup.
Here’s the breakdown of who will compete on which night, according to the CNN live draw broadcast.
Night 1:
- Massachusetts Sen.Elizabeth Warren
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
- Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan
- Montana Gov. Steve Bullock
- Author Marianne Williamson
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Night 2:
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- Businessman Andrew Yang
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
Earlier on Wednesday, the Democratic National Committee announced the candidates who qualified for the debate, per CNN.