SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin reportedly believes that she will be exonerated in the college admissions scandal, according to Us Weekly magazine.

An unnamed source told Us Weekly that Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are “actively engaged in their defense” and that “they believe they’ll be exonerated.”

In fact, Loughlin and Giannulli “won’t even talk about taking any type of” deal or plea bargain for the college admissions scandal, according to Us Weekly.

Context: The statement from the unnamed source represents the latest update about Loughlin from the last few weeks as the fever over the college admissions scandal has quieted down.

Flashback: Previous reports suggested that Loughlin may have been regretting how she presented herself at her first court appearance when she wore a tan pantsuit and smiled often in front of fans, according to the Deseret News.

“Lori regrets wearing the khaki pantsuit and smiling so much on her way into court,” a source told Us Weekly back in June. “But she didn’t want to walk into the courthouse looking ashamed and guilty. She believes she’s innocent and she wouldn’t have pled not guilty if she didn’t think she wasn’t guilty.”

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, could be crew team recruits for the University of Southern California, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty in the case.